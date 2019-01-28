CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Train Burglary Suspect Falls Through Ice While Running From Police

Leave a comment

(ABC 7 Screenshot)

A Chicago man who fell through ice on the Douglas Park Lagoon while running from police on Thursday has reportedly been charged with burglarizing a train.

On  Thursday officers spotted a speeding vehicle that was wanted in connection with a train burglary, according to ABC7.

Travonta Turner, 22, and another suspect in the burglary reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran into Douglas Park when officers pursued them, police said.

The officers followed Turner as he tried to run across the ice on the lagoon and fell through, police said. Officers were able to get him out of the water and he was taken into custody.

Turner has been charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass to real property, ABC7 reports.

Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft
20 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Chicago , Douglas Park Lagoon , Ice , Train burglary , Travonta Turner

2 thoughts on “Train Burglary Suspect Falls Through Ice While Running From Police

  1. LeahRose01 on said:

    Dearms My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…
    Try it yourself . See More

    Reply
  2. john on said:

    Dearms My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…
    Try it yourself .Seeeee Mooore

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close