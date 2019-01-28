Train Burglary Suspect Falls Through Ice While Running From Police

A Chicago man who fell through ice on the Douglas Park Lagoon while running from police on Thursday has reportedly been charged with burglarizing a train.

On Thursday officers spotted a speeding vehicle that was wanted in connection with a train burglary, according to ABC7.

Travonta Turner, 22, and another suspect in the burglary reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran into Douglas Park when officers pursued them, police said.

The officers followed Turner as he tried to run across the ice on the lagoon and fell through, police said. Officers were able to get him out of the water and he was taken into custody.

Turner has been charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass to real property, ABC7 reports.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE