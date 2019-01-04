Man Tells 911 He Killed His Family Before Arrest

A 27-year-old man confessed to killing three children and shooting a woman in a call to 911 dispatchers shortly before his arrest, ABC 13 reports.

Junaid Mehmood was reportedly taken into custody late Thursday in Houston, just hours after police made the gruesome discovery in Texas City.

Mehmood was reportedly distraught in the back of a patrol car as he awaited transfer into Texas City police custody.

According to ABC 13, he was “incoherent,” emotional and yelling at times, and he reportedly confessed to dispatchers, “I killed my family.”

Officers were reportedly responding to a welfare check around 6:15 p.m. at an apartment complex. When they arrived they found the victims’ bodies and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head.

Two of the victims are believed to be 2 and 5 years old. The third victim was an infant.

The woman was transported to the hospital, where she is reportedly in stable condition.