Roland Martin calls Trump’s shutdown a “waste of time.” Nothing was achieved, he still doesn’t have his wall and thousands of families have been hurt.
Martin talks to Representative Hakeem Jeffries who feels like the shutdown ended for a few reasons. One of those reasons being that “his base was even turning on him because of the reckless Trump shutdown.”
The government is only temporarily reopened, if there is no deal reached by February 15 it can be shut down again. On top of that , Trump is still threatening to declare a state of emergency and Jeffries says, “there is no emergency.” If he does declare a state of emergency he can and will be sued.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Also On Black America Web:
3 thoughts on “Roland Martin: Trump’s Shutdown Was A Waste Of Time”
Chump simply showed how INEFFECTIVE his dumbass is.
Chump acted like a spoiled child who COULD NOT get his own way when it came to
negotiating a deal to avert the gov’t shutdown.
The GRAND WIZARD was actually LOOKING FORWARD TO SHUTTING DOWN the government!!!!!
WTF???????????
I can’t wait til 2020 to see what folks decide to place themselves on the ballot to run against Chump.
CHUMP NEEDS TO GO–BACK TO HIS SHOW THE APPRENTICE!!!!!!!!—LOL
the amount of money My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…
Try it yourself . See More
Trump’s shut sown quickly turned into Pelosi’s shutdown!
It is because of Pelosi the government lost FOUR TIMES the amount of money that Trump requested. Pelosi and the Democrats partied in +900/night resort in Hawaii and in Puerto Rico. They refused to come to the table. Trump only approved of a 21 day window to open government because of the hundreds of thousands of federal employees that were suffering while Pelosi and the rest of the Democrats were partying and soaking up sun.
This tells me that the democrats don’t give a dam about US citizens and only float DACA as a convenience. Those “DACA Kids” are in their mid forties now and should have been gone