Roland Martin: Trump’s Shutdown Was A Waste Of Time

Roland Martin calls Trump’s shutdown a “waste of time.” Nothing was achieved, he still doesn’t have his wall and thousands of families have been hurt.

Martin talks to Representative Hakeem Jeffries who feels like the shutdown ended for a few reasons. One of those reasons being that “his base was even turning on him because of the reckless Trump shutdown.”

The government is only temporarily reopened, if there is no deal reached by February 15 it can be shut down again. On top of that , Trump is still threatening to declare a state of emergency and Jeffries says, “there is no emergency.” If he does declare a state of emergency he can and will be sued.

