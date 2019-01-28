Azealia Banks Threatened With Legal Action For Calling Irish People ‘Inbred Leprechauns’

Azealia Banks is back at offending folks online and this time for a series of posts on Instagram, in which she described all Irish people as “barbarians” and “a bunch of prideful inbred leprechauns who have ZERO global influence.”

A UK based attorney responded to her comments, claiming she could face legal action for hate speech.

“Hi #azeliabanks [sic] in light of your recent comments on #instagram about Irish women & Irish people generally, perhaps I can introduce you to the #CommunicationsAct2003 (s127) before you land in England,” barrister Tomas McGarvey warned the outspoken rap star.

As reported by Complex, Section 127 of the UK’s Communications Act 2003 states that hate speech on social media is a crime, noting that it is an offense to “send a message that is grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character over public electronic communications network.”

The “212” rapper made the comments after an altercation with Aer Lingus crew on a flight.

“Everytime I come to the UK, they always make some shit with these airline people,” she said, accusing the crew of “starting shit” with her. She later claimed she was “treated like a wild animal.”

“I’ve worked too hard in my life to be cornered by some ugly Irish bitch. Like these f**king ugly Irish women here,” she said in her initial post. “I’m happiest knowing the Irish are all quarantined on an isle so they can continue to inbreed and keep their defective genes away from the rest of humanity,” she wrote.”

Banks responded to one Irish critic, “Don’t you have a famine to go die in?”

Responding to warning of legal action, she wrote, “racism at its finest.”

She added, “If I’m gettin’ arrested then we will have to go through my DM’s and arrest each and every person who said racist things to me, which would mean you’d basically need to arrest the entire country of Ireland. […] The fact that these people think this should scare me into submission to let people say racist things to me so long as I don’t say them back is hilarious.”

Aer Lingus, in a statement (via Evening Standard), explained, “Aer Lingus can confirm that two guests scheduled to fly on 10:55 am flight from London Gatwick to Dublin (EI233) this morning disembarked themselves prior to departure. The guests in question got off the plane safely of their own accord, while all other guests remained on board. […] Aer Lingus has a strict no-tolerance policy towards disruptive guest behaviour. The safety and security of our guests and crew remains our first priority.”

