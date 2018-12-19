CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentGossip

Did Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Give Azealia Banks His Beard Shavings To Create Protection Spell Against ISIS?

Leave a comment

(Azealia Banks Instagram)

According to a strangely curious story that’s circulating on the net, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey supposedly once gave rapper Azealia Banks some of his beard hair, so she could use it to create a magical spell that would protect him from ISIS.

Their unusual business arrangement comes courtesy of Nick Bilton, who dropped the gem in his Vanity Fair recent story about the 42-year-old “obnoxious tech billionaire.”

Bilton says he often receives bizarre tea and gossip about Jack and added, “Once, a source who worked with him told me that Dorsey had sent a rapper his beard shavings to make him an amulet that would protect him from evildoers.”

While Banks wasn’t named directly, she did talk about using her magic to help him on Twitter.

In 2016, as noted by Stereogum, Azealia went on a rant about a business agreement with Dorsey that went left. In tweets that have since been deleted, she said he asked her to tweet about his cash app, Square, and in exchange, he would promote her mixtape, “Slay-Z.” The rap star held up her end of the bargain, while Jack didn’t deliver.

“He also sent me his hair in an envelope because I was supposed to make him an amulet for protection,” she said in tweets. “I’m about to hex this n—a. I have 3 strands of a billionaire’s hair. I should steal his luck.”

The protection was from ISIS, who threatened Dorsey and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg earlier that year.

Banks also noted: “I’m a real witch with real clients, ppl PAY me for my services. he owes,” she tweeted in reference to Dorsey.

It’s unclear what happened to the beard clippings or if Azealia ever used them to “steal his luck.”

Celebrity CEO’s: Stars Who Run Their Own Business Empires
16 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Azealia Banks , jack dorsey , MAGIC , Spells , Twitter CEO'

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
Urban One Honors Red Carpet: Tom Joyner

 
David And Tamela Mann Have Been Married For 30 Years And Are Still So In Love!
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close