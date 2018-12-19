Did Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Give Azealia Banks His Beard Shavings To Create Protection Spell Against ISIS?

According to a strangely curious story that’s circulating on the net, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey supposedly once gave rapper Azealia Banks some of his beard hair, so she could use it to create a magical spell that would protect him from ISIS.

Their unusual business arrangement comes courtesy of Nick Bilton, who dropped the gem in his Vanity Fair recent story about the 42-year-old “obnoxious tech billionaire.”

Bilton says he often receives bizarre tea and gossip about Jack and added, “Once, a source who worked with him told me that Dorsey had sent a rapper his beard shavings to make him an amulet that would protect him from evildoers.”

While Banks wasn’t named directly, she did talk about using her magic to help him on Twitter.

In 2016, as noted by Stereogum, Azealia went on a rant about a business agreement with Dorsey that went left. In tweets that have since been deleted, she said he asked her to tweet about his cash app, Square, and in exchange, he would promote her mixtape, “Slay-Z.” The rap star held up her end of the bargain, while Jack didn’t deliver.

“He also sent me his hair in an envelope because I was supposed to make him an amulet for protection,” she said in tweets. “I’m about to hex this n—a. I have 3 strands of a billionaire’s hair. I should steal his luck.”

The protection was from ISIS, who threatened Dorsey and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg earlier that year.

Banks also noted: “I’m a real witch with real clients, ppl PAY me for my services. he owes,” she tweeted in reference to Dorsey.

It’s unclear what happened to the beard clippings or if Azealia ever used them to “steal his luck.”

