Singer Chrisette Michele seemingly disappeared after she sang at Trump’s Inaugural Ball. Many of her fans, fellow celebs and ever husband warned her that the performance was a bad idea. Well, she insisted that it’d be a good way to bring everyone together and be a “bridge.” She was wrong & now she’s trying to make a come back. Are we ready to forgive?

