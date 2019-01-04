Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Barack Obama Debuts On Billboard With Remix Of ‘One Last Time’ From ‘Hamilton’

Leave a comment

Former President Barack Obama has debuted on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart at number 22 with his gospel-inspired remix of a song by Lin-Manuel Miranda that originally appeared in the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.”

Obama’s “One Last Time (44 Remix)” dropped before Christmas as part of Miranda’s “Hamildrops” remixes and features cast member Christopher Jackson and gospel singer BeBe Winans.

Have a listen to the song via the player above.

Proceeds from sales of the remixes, which features various celebrities including “Weird Al” Yankovic and Mobb Deep, will reportedly go to charity.

The “One Last Time” entry is called the “44 Remix” and has Obama reading a passage from George Washington’s farewell address.

The track was the final selection of the 2018 “Hamildrop” series in which Miranda, a former substitute teacher, released remixes of tracks from his hit musical every month throughout the year.

As a reported “Hamilton” superfan, it is fitting that Obama would feature on a remix as the cast performed the original song at the White House for a student workshop during his presidency.

Barack Obama Playing Golf Will Make Your Day
12 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Bebe Winans , Christopher Jackson , Hamilton , Obama

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close