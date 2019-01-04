Barack Obama Debuts On Billboard With Remix Of ‘One Last Time’ From ‘Hamilton’

Former President Barack Obama has debuted on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart at number 22 with his gospel-inspired remix of a song by Lin-Manuel Miranda that originally appeared in the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.”

Obama’s “One Last Time (44 Remix)” dropped before Christmas as part of Miranda’s “Hamildrops” remixes and features cast member Christopher Jackson and gospel singer BeBe Winans.

Have a listen to the song via the player above.

In 2018 people stepped up and showed up like never before. Keep it up in 2019. We’ve got a lot of work to do, and I’ll be right there with you. Happy New Year, everybody! — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 1, 2019

Proceeds from sales of the remixes, which features various celebrities including “Weird Al” Yankovic and Mobb Deep, will reportedly go to charity.

The “One Last Time” entry is called the “44 Remix” and has Obama reading a passage from George Washington’s farewell address.

The track was the final selection of the 2018 “Hamildrop” series in which Miranda, a former substitute teacher, released remixes of tracks from his hit musical every month throughout the year.

As a reported “Hamilton” superfan, it is fitting that Obama would feature on a remix as the cast performed the original song at the White House for a student workshop during his presidency.

We’re coming at you one last time with our final #Hamildrop, and it’s one for the books. Listen to “One Last Time (44 Remix)” featuring @ChrisisSingin, @BarackObama, and @bebewinans. Stream and download now: https://t.co/J196c2zPsK pic.twitter.com/RoeVg4AmMW — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) December 21, 2018

