Demarcus Cousins Finds A Home With The Golden State Warriors

(Photo by Ted Jackson, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

This NBA free agency thing is a lot fun to watch. You just never know when the next bit of drama is gonna drop. Speaking of which, last night – out of nowhere – the Golden State Warriors and DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins worked out a deal.

Here’s more from ESPN:

All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, recovering from a torn left Achilles, has agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors, league sources told ESPN.

Joining the Warriors, who already have a staggering lineup of All-NBA talent, should allow Cousins enough time to comfortably recover from his injury prior to returning to the court next season.

A two-time All-NBA selection, Cousins, 27, became expendable in New Orleans on Monday after the Pelicans agreed to a deal with free-agent center Julius Randle.

Cousins, who averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists and shot 35.4 percent on 3-pointers last season in 48 games, told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears he was confused and hurt that he had no offers, even from the Pelicans.

Cousins told Spears that he called his agent and they discussed various options, including the Warriors, who lost center JaVale McGee in free agency to the Los Angeles Lakers. Sources told ESPN’s Chris Haynes that Cousins had narrowed his choices down to Golden State and Boston.

Boogie Cousins , demarcus cousins , Golden State Warrior , NBA , New Orleans Pelicans

One thought on “Demarcus Cousins Finds A Home With The Golden State Warriors

  1. L on said:

    The Golden State Warriors already had a deep bench.
    With the inclusion of Mr. Cousins, they should now be UNSTOPPABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

