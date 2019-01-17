Lee Daniels Teams With Viral Instagrammer For Gay Superhero Movie

Lee Daniels is coming through for the LGBT community who are all about representation across all genres, so he’s gearing up to serve audiences the first openly gay superhero movie.

Daniels hit up Instagram and confirmed the passion project and introduced the lead actor who will play “SuperBitch.”

“Y’all remember maybe 10, 12 years ago I said my dream was to make a gay superhero film?” he said. “Dreams do come true. And I found my superhero. America, world, get ready.”

SuperBitch also expressed his excitement on IG, writing in the caption: “You’re an amazing man filled with great ideas,” he wrote. “I can wait to work with you!”

Dremon Cooper, the actor and comedian who created the character, is an Internet sensation due to his clips as a “cartwheeling and twirling crimefighter dressed in a silver belly shirt and thigh-high hot pink boots,” per Complex.

And he definitely has the skills to do his own stunts in Lee’s gay heroic epic. Watch him in action in the clips below

.WARNING: Language is explicit.

