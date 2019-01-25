DL Hughley Show
DL’S GED Section: There’s No Substitute For Experience

Nancy Pelosi proves over and over that there is no substitute for experience. There were people, both Republicans and Democrats that were nervous to allow her to be speaker of the house because “she’s too old.” But that experience that she comes with is what makes her so great. DL believes that if Pelosi wasn’t Speaker of the house Trump would have gotten his wall. She is Donald Trump’s biggest nightmare.

