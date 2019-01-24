Top Scholarships For African-American Students 2019

The new year has settled in, and most students are already back to their normal school routine. Also, many are realizing that the summer is fast approaching and that its time to start thinking about applying for scholarships for the upcoming 2019/2020 college season.

Here are the top scholarships programs for African-American students to apply for in 2019:

#1 – Spike Lee’s Malcolm X Scholarship For Exceptional Courage: The Malcolm X Scholarship for “Exceptional Courage” is directed towards undergraduate students, who are enrolled at one of the UNCF Institutions. The scholarship was developed by Spike Lee to increase the awareness about the life and contributions of Malcolm X within society. Learn more at

#2 – Derrick Rose Scholars Program: Passionate about embodying a legacy that will empower the next generation to pursue greatness; NBA star Derrick Rose has launched a scholarship program called the Rose Scholars. The program is open to high school sophomore, junior + senior students who are civically minded and have an instinct to lead. Learn more at

#3 – Scholarships From Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Foundation and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation: While on their OTR II Tour, Beyoncé and Jay-Z (through BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation) announced a new scholarship program to award exceptional senior high school students with financial needs. Each recipient will receive a scholarship award of $100K to put toward their college enrollment, and the award will serve as a dedicated university-based fund for each selected student throughout the duration of their enrollment.

#4 – National Hook-up of Black Women Scholarships: National Hook-up of Black Women (NHBW) Scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors who plan to enroll in an accredited college or university in the fall after graduation. Two different scholarships are available.

#5 – Ron Brown Scholarship Program: The Ron Brown Scholarship honors the legacy of Ronald H. Brown through a selective scholarship program that advances higher education for community-minded and intellectually gifted African-Americans. The program competitively awards scholars four-year $40,000 scholarships ($10,000 each year).

#6 – Kia Motors America/ United Negro College Fund Scholarship: United Negro College Fund (UNCF) has partnered with Kia Motors America to provide need-based scholarship opportunities. Applicants must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, must be a Junior or Senior enrolled full-time at a UNCF member institution, and have completed a FAFSA and demonstrate an unmet financial need as verified by your college/university.

#7 – NBNA Scholarship Program For Black Nurses: National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) is committed to excellence in education and conducts continuing education programs for nurses and allied health professionals throughout the year. The association provides annual scholarships for students. Scholarships provide funding for continuing education.

#8 – Jesse Jackson’s PUSH Excel Scholarship Program: The PUSH Excel Scholarship Program was created to assist young people who are qualified but lack the financial resources to attend college. The goal of the program is to develop servant leadership potential in the scholarship students and encourage a spirit of social justice and social change.

#9 – Jill Scott’s Blues Babe Foundation Scholarship Program: Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and poet Jill Scott has an organization called the Blues Babe Foundation. Based in North Philadelphia, the program offers financial support and mentoring for students across the country that have shown the aptitude and commitment to their education, but whose families may not have the resources to ensure completion of their undergraduate degrees.

#10 – Boeing/ Thurgood Marshall College Fund HBCU Scholarship Program: This program provides an unparalleled career opportunity and scholarship for outstanding students attending Boeing HBCU priority schools. High performing students currently in their sophomore year, with a minimum GPA of 3.3 are encouraged to apply.

#11 – Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholarship Program: The Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) Scholarship program addresses the financial needs of college students and provides extensive, hands-on mentoring and support services. Once chosen from a national, selective application process, Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholars receive a generous four-year grant to attend the undergraduate school of their choice and enroll in JRF’s celebrated “42 Strategies for Success Curriculum”.

#12 – Apple’s HBCU Scholarship Program: The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) in partnership with Apple is proud to present the Apple HBCU Scholars Program. Applications are open to outstanding students attending HBCUs with a minimum 3.0 GPA, and are currently working towards a degree in an undergraduate, Masters, or Ph.D. program.

For more 2019 scholarship programs, visit www.BlackScholarships.org

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: