Sexual Compatibility Takes Backseat To Political Compatibility In Online Dating

Times are a changin’ … again as it always does. But specifically, the issue here is that people are choosing their date mates more on their politics than how good the sex is. Yep, that’s a huge change.

Find out more about in this excerpt from Huffington Post:

Since the 2016 election, the OkCupid team noticed such a strong interest in politics that it began sending its users push notifications with questions about specific issues and political figures. On Jan. 10, the day Trump visited the U.S.-Mexico border, the app sent a new question to users: “Do you support the wall?” Eleven thousand people answered the question that day, and the number has climbed to 1.5 million since then. While 87 percent said they don’t support the wall at all, 8 percent said they do; 3 percent said they support building a wall if Mexico pays, and the remaining 2 percent said they only support the wall if Mexico doesn’t have to pay.