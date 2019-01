About a week ago Nancy Pelosi dis invited Donald Trump from giving his State Of The Union Address at the House and he “pissed Pelosi off” by cancelling her over seas trip. But, now Trump is deciding to push his address back. But, Chris Paul thinks he was just reminded that it’s Pelosi’s house and she is the queen! Hear him rap in the audio above!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: