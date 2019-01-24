Mom In Hospital After Attack, Not Aware Her 3 Kids Were Killed

Kamaria Nelson has been in the hospital for nearly three weeks after she was severely wounded in an attack at Texas her apartment that claimed the lives of her three small children.

On Wednesday, her father, Taurus Nelson, told ABC13 Eyewitness News she is recovering, but not aware that her kids, who range in age from 2 months to 5 years old, are gone. The family decided not to share that fact for the sake of her own health.

Kamaria’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Junaid Mehmood, is accused of killing the three children on Jan. 3.

According to ABC13, Mehmood confessed to 911 dispatchers about killing Angela Pilot, 5; Prince Larry Brown, 2; and 2-month-old Ashanti Mehmood.

Police said the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office found the three young victims suffered multiple stab wounds, as well as blunt force trauma. Kamaria was found alive with gunshot and stab wounds.

She is undergoing treatment at University of Texas Medical Branch. Her father said she is trying to breathe on her own, as well as regain the ability to speak.