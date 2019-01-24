DL Hughley Show
Mike Epps Works On The Weekend And Plays During The Week

Mike Epps is one of the funniest comedians ever according to DL and he’s gearing up for his weekend shows. Being a comedian is pretty cool because Epps gets to work on the weekends and “get pedicures  and facials” during the week.

He just spent some time in England doing shows and it was a “real good experience.” It was his first time in England doing comedy and got such a good response that he wants to go back. Epps says everyone “seemed like they were pretty excited about seeing me,” which was refreshing.

He stays busy so he’s currently on tour with his “Funny As Ish Tour.” Catch him in a city near you!

