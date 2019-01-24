Drake And Odell Beckham Jr. Hit With Lawsuit Over 2018 Nightclub Fight

Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. have been slapped with a lawsuit over a brawl that went down at a popular hotspot in West Hollywood last year.

Surveillance footage showed the plaintiff, Bennett Sipes, getting attacked at Delilah nightclub on March 24, 2018. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima was one of the men involved with the assault. Drake and Odell are seen on the sideline with other spectators of the fight.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Sipes claims that as he began leaving the VIP area after having a verbal confrontation with the defendants, Drake gave the “throat slash” hand gesture, which he took as a threat. As he then attempted to enter the restroom, he says he was attacked by Bendjima, along with members of Drake and Beckham’s entourage.

Sipes alleges Drake and Odell ordered the attack, which has caused him “extreme mental anguish and physical pain.” He is also suing Bendjima as well as Delilah nightclub for not providing adequate security.

Sipes’s lawyer revealed to TMZ that they tried to settle the case out of court, but were unsuccessful.

“We gave the defendant’s months to settle this claim without litigation, but when they failed to be accountable for their actions, we were left with no choice but to file suit to seek justice for our client,” attorney Colin Jones said.

Sipes is seeking “repayment of all damages incurred, including past and future wage loss, hospital and medical expenses, as well as attorneys’ fees” per E News.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE