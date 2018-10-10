Entertainment
Lil Wayne And Eli Manning Have Beef Thanks To Odell [Video]

Lil Wayne is shocked that Eli Manning chose to take a cheap shot at him, especially since they’re from the same city.

Wayne recorded a two minute response to the Giants QB after Manning commented on Lil Wayne’s appearance in the controversial ESPN interview with Odell Beckham, Jr. See the interview below:

Manning said, “I don’t watch Lil Wayne much, so I missed a lot of him.”

That didn’t sit well with Weezy who said, “I didn’t say anything about you man, but damn!”

Wayne went on to say that he would always have the QB’s back, because they’re both from New Orleans. The rapper also told a story about an uncle of his seeing the Manning family practice football at the crack of dawn everyday before school.

He then threw slight shade at the quarterback saying that he doesn’t have to listen to the music, but if he wants to help out his game, he may want to check out Tha Carter V. 

At Tuesday’s practice Manning didn’t have a choice but to listen to Wayne. According to nj.com, the first three songs during Tuesday’s practice were Lil Wayne songs. Clearly, someone in the Giants’ organization took Lil Wayne’s advice to heart.

