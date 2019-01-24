Daphne Bradford Is A 2020 Presidential Candidate

Daphne Bradford, entrepreneur, nationally recognized educator, #MeToo survivor and former EURweb columnist is a FEC (Federal Election Commission) registered 2020 presidential candidate.

Daphne has spent her career fighting for high quality education, health care for all, school/community safety, comprehensive gun control and for a woman’s right to work without being sexually harassed. The Daphne for a Reunited America (DRA) 2020 presidential campaign will “Unite US” around these universal issues.

As a 2020 candidate who has experienced sexual harassment in the workplace Daphne will be the #MeToo survivor who will be the catalyst for bipartisan unity.

In a time when we have a record number of diverse women elected to Congress, America needs more female candidates to run for President of the United States. “I’ve talked to men from both parties who agree that when women don’t run for elected office we lose our voice to the ideological interpretation of our wants and needs. Let’s unite and change that together.” states Bradford, a 2020 presidential candidate.

For more information join the Daphne for a Reunited America (DRA) campaign https://www.daphnebradford2020.com/

