Idris Elba Says #MeToo Is ‘Only Difficult If You’re A Man With Something To Hide’

Idris Elba was asked about the #MeToo era in a recent interview and he brilliantly summed up why some men have an issue with movement.

“It’s only difficult if you’re a man with something to hide,” he stated to The Sunday Times.

The actor was asked if it’s hard to be a man in Hollywood now due to the #MeToo movement. His response quickly went viral, earning praise from the likes of Shonda Rhimes and Valerie Jarrett.

“See? “Idris Elba On #MeToo Movement’s Impact In Hollywood: ‘It’s Only Difficult If You Are A Man With Something To Hide’ – Essence”,” Rhimes wrote.

And Ava DuVernay wrote: “Preach, brother. Preach.”

Elba’s response was similar to actress and Me Too activist Alyssa Milano, who said last week: “It’s not a hard time for men right now. It’s a hard time for abusers and predators. It’s a hard time for men who abuse and prey on women. They should be freaking out. They should have been freaking out a long time ago.”

In January this year, Liam Neeson called the movement “a bit of a witch hunt”, while Sean Penn questioned accusers.

“Well, we don’t know what’s a fact in many of the cases,” he told the Today Show.

“Salacious is as soon as you call something a movement that is really a series of many individual accusers, victims, accusations, some of which are unfounded.”

