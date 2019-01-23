Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Furlough Cheesecake Sisters

Leave a comment

Furloughed Sisters Nikki Howard and Jaqi Wright turned an unfortunate situation into a full fledged business. Both sisters are furloughed as a result of the government shutdown and are now working for themselves.

The idea for the business came when Nikki made a cheesecake for their church’s New Years Eve party. Jaqi says it was so good that as she ate it she forgot about all of her problems. So, they “pooled” all of their resources to make this come to fruition.

Russ loves cheesecake and he said he knew theirs had to be good when he saw Ellen buy one for $20,000. Right now they offer two flavors, original and sweet potato. Visit thefurloughcheesecake.com to place an order.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

black owned business , Furlough Cheesecake , government shutdown

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close