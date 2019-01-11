‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Producer Dream Hampton Teams With HBO For Documentary Directed By Inmates

“Surviving R. Kelly” executive producer Dream Hampton has announced her next project will be a collaboration with HBO and filmed by inmates at a maximum security prison.

As reported by shadowandact.com, the documentary, “It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It,” features 13 males imprisoned at Indiana Pendleton Correction Center who took part in a documentary workshop within the prison taught by director Madeleine Sackler. The film screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in last April.

dream announced the project via her Twitter account, writing:

I’m Executive Producer of the HBO film “It’s A Hard Truth Ain’t It’

It is the first film directed by men inside a maximum security prison.

It airs February 23rd

“It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It” highlights the voices of these prisoners who share intimate details of their childhoods, life experiences and the choices that led them to where they are now.

The official description states: “Alternating roles in front of and behind the camera, the men take control of their own stories. As they recount their narratives and hear them reflected back by their peers, they often experience facets of their own humanity for the first time. Scenes are brought to life by animator Yoni Goodman (Waltz with Bashir). As they come to a greater understanding of their past, they hope to provide a cautionary tale to the boys and young men all over the country confronted with tough choices and harsh circumstances.”

“It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It” will premiere on HBO February 23.

