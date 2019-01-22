An Atlanta woman reportedly shot and killed an armed intruder who she believed was trying to rob her inside her apartment, Channel 2 Action News reported.
According to police, the woman called 911 just before 11 p.m. Monday to report the shooting.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased male and a second male were both armed when they entered an apartment at that location and attempted to rob the occupants,” Officer Jarius Daugherty said in a statement. “At that time, an occupant of the apartment shot one of the intruders.”
The second intruder reportedly fled the scene.
The man, who has not been identified, was found dead inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The mother of the shooter, who has not been named by police, said the woman “just defended herself.”
“From what I understand, she was in her home and somebody tried to break in,” Brenda Parks told Channel 2. “I don’t know why, but they tried to break in.”
According to Channel 2 the shooter remained on the scene until police arrived and was cooperative. No charges have been filed.
2 thoughts on “Woman Shoots, Kills Intruder”
Good for you….
Well it’s a good thing GA didn’t repeal those SYG laws the Race Baiters are always calling for sista might be going to jail