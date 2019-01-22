Woman Shoots, Kills Intruder

An Atlanta woman reportedly shot and killed an armed intruder who she believed was trying to rob her inside her apartment, Channel 2 Action News reported.

According to police, the woman called 911 just before 11 p.m. Monday to report the shooting.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased male and a second male were both armed when they entered an apartment at that location and attempted to rob the occupants,” Officer Jarius Daugherty said in a statement. “At that time, an occupant of the apartment shot one of the intruders.”

The second intruder reportedly fled the scene.

Atlanta Police investigating shooting death of a man who came to NW Atlanta apartment. The woman who shot him claims he was trying to break in to commit a robbery. LIVE report next at 6am pic.twitter.com/QEV47kmIxF — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) January 22, 2019

The man, who has not been identified, was found dead inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The mother of the shooter, who has not been named by police, said the woman “just defended herself.”

“From what I understand, she was in her home and somebody tried to break in,” Brenda Parks told Channel 2. “I don’t know why, but they tried to break in.”

According to Channel 2 the shooter remained on the scene until police arrived and was cooperative. No charges have been filed.

