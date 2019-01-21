Chrisette Michele Tries To Rebound After Alienating Fans With Trump Inaugural Performance

As we deal with another week of Trump’s shutdown of the government, you might be asking yourself, “Whatever happened to Chrisette Michele?

The answer is simple. She fell off. More specifically, her career took a nosedive after she chose to take Donald Trump’s money and perform at his inaugural ball.

The R&B songstress allegedly thought she could “be a bridge” to unite the country by performing at Trump’s inauguration. Her decision turned out to be an epic fail.