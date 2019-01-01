Naomi Campbell Goes Natural In Instagram Post

Fans of super model Naomi Campbell got a surprise gift from their hero over the holidays as she shared a rare look at her natural hair while on vacay in Kenya.

Campbell, 48, known for her long, jet-black waist-length hair extensions, decided to show off cornrow braids, in a selfie posted on her Instagram during the trip.

“Bare it all. 🙌🏽 done in Kenya 🇰🇪 #NAOMIAFRICA,” Campbell captioned the photo.

Her fans wasted no time letting her know that approve!

“That’s right sistah! Rock your natural hair! I wish I could be your personal natural hair stylist!” one fan commented. Another fan wrote, “You are the most inspiring person I have ever seen ❤️I love you for being you, u are giving women the power to be themselves and not apologize for it! Bless you ❤️.”

Despite wearing her hair in extensions, wigs and weaves for most of her career, Campbell told the Evening Standard last year about how its taken a serious toll on her natural hair over the years.

“I do take more care of my hair now, because I lost all of it with extensions. I am more careful and I do different things,” Campbell admitted.

She added, “Everybody in the world wears wigs. It doesn’t matter anymore. I do what I want, or whatever the job calls for.”

And there’s this. Campbell’s natural selfie comes just days after the model was named the new face of NARS Cosmetics’ spring 2019 campaign, which marks her first beauty contract of her more than 30-year career.

