#RussRant: Steve King Has Been The Same For Years

Representative Steve King is in hot water right now, but Russ doesn’t understand why. He says no one should be shocked that King, who says racist things quite often, said something racist. This is the same man who said that birth control will lead to the end of our civilization. The same man who once compared immigrants to dogs. Yes, he’s wrong but why are people surprised?

