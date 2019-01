A woman in Florida was arrested for having four stolen Rolex watches, she was wearing one and had three in her body cavity. Huggy says, “her ass about to get some time!” She was partying and went to a hotel with a man, there she saw the watches. She took then when he was in the restroom and mad off with $108,000 worth of watches.

