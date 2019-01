The Clemson Tigers won the College football championship and Trump invited them to dinner. It wasn’t an impressive dinner, it was a spread of fast food. According to Trump he served the players all of his favorite things, which Huggy finds odd because he didn’t see any porn stars or strippers. Huggy suggests we should start a GoFundMe “to throw them a real championship meal!”

