Russ thinks we need to just go ahead and give Trump the money for his wall because it’ll never actually go up. “He gets to say hey I won,” and not a single penny will be spent and the money will be pulled back by the next president in two years.
One thought on “#RussRant: ‘Give Him The Wall’”
No they should not if he want the wall let him pay for it . Don’t give trump the dump nothing.