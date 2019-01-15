Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

#RussRant: ‘Give Him The Wall’

Leave a comment

Russ thinks we need to just go ahead and give Trump the money for his wall because it’ll never actually go up. “He gets to say hey I won,” and not a single penny will be spent and the money will be pulled back by the next president in two years.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

#RussRant , border wall , Donald Trump

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

One thought on “#RussRant: ‘Give Him The Wall’

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close