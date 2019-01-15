RussRant: ‘Give Him The Wall’

Russ thinks we need to just go ahead and give Trump the money for his wall because it’ll never actually go up. “He gets to say hey I won,” and not a single penny will be spent and the money will be pulled back by the next president in two years.

