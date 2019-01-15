Rachel Dolezal’s Appearance At San Antonio Dreamweek Canceled By Organizers

Nearly 1,200 people signed an online petition last week demanding the organizers of DreamVoice disinvite Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who made headlines in 2016 for lying about her European heritage and served as Spokane President for the NAACP.

“We take tremendous issue with Dolezal being given both an audience and opportunity to further monetize her exploitation of Black women and the community at large,” read the statement on Change.org.

DreamVoice had invited Dolezal to the event to participate in a Q&A after a screening of “The Rachel Divide,” a documentary about the impact her #whitelies had on her family. However, according to an Express-News report, after President Shokare Nakpodia met with the petition’s author and Dolezal opponents, organizers ultimately decided to uninvite her.

They agreed that her “presence here is going to be a distraction from the over 150 partners and 170 plus events that we have lined up,” Nakpodia said.

“The documentary is not at all supportive of her actions, it really just talks about the impact of her actions,” he added.

Kirsten Thompson, who authored the petition, described Dolezal’s invitation as “an egregious offense against San Antonio’s black women.”

Meanwhile, Dolezal wants folks to note that “race is not real, we all are Africans.”

As reported by thejasminebrand.com, recently she responded to a social media user who wrote: “But facts are fact. You cannot change your ethnicity. That’s fantasy not reality.”

To this, Rachel replied: “race is not real. Europeans made it up to oppress. We all are Africans. Consciousness and affiliation are a state of mind.”

Do you agree with Rachel’s “race is not real” comment?

