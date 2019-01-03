CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

NAACP Image Awards To Televise Live From Dolby Theatre On TV One

Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NAACP Image Awards will be televised live for the first time from the Dolby Theatre.

NAACP and TV One officials announced Thursday that the 50th awards ceremony will be televised on the cable network at the venue in Hollywood, California, on March 30. The event will spotlight the contributions of the NAACP and the organization’s impact on the community.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson called the award’s 50th anniversary a “major milestone in bringing visibility” to the achievements of the African-Americans in entertainment, literature and the arts.
Along with the live telecast, TV One will air the announcement of nominees. The date for nominations has not been announced.

Last year, Anthony Anderson hosted and Ava DuVernay was named entertainer of the year. Hit series “Black-ish” and “Power” won multiple awards.

PHOTO: AP


HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

 

Black actors actors and actresses , Dolby Theater , Image Awards , TV One

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close