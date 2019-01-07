Wendy Williams Is Off The Air For Another Week

Is her husband’s cheating scandal taking a toll on Wendy Williams to the point where she taking all of next week off from her eponymous TV talk show? Or, is it health issues?
Well, if you believe a RadarOnline report, the cheating hubby (Kevin Hunter) is the real problem.
View this post on Instagram
Wendy Williams will be returning with all-new episodes of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, January 14, 2019. After fracturing her shoulder, Wendy is on the mend and wants to return pain-free and be 200%, delivering the best show that millions of viewers tune-in to watch.
If you watch her show or just stay up on what’s happening, you already know that not too long ago Williams, 54, took time off with the claim of health issues as the reason.
Her latest health challenge is a shoulder fracture, combined with her odd behavior, has raised eyebrows and caused people to to be concerned for her.
But although “Wendy was supposed to return to her show on Monday, January 7, she is taking another week off,” a source told RadarOnline.
“Her staffers were notified late on Friday night and will now have to cancel all of their bookings and rearrange future tapings to accommodate Wendy being gone.”
The word is Wendy’s apparent meltdown came as her husband, Kevin Hunter, 46, was accused of getting his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, pregnant.
Both Williams and Hunter have vehemently denied those reports.Hunter has been accused of having a 10-year affair with Hudson.
As a result of its snooping, RO discovered that Hunter’s alleged love nest with the alleged other woman has gone up for sale.
RadarOnline is also reporting Williams announced in late December that she had fractured her shoulder — but an insider claimed to Radar that the daytime TV host has something much more serious going on with her health.
“Something bad is going on with Wendy,” the source told Radar exclusively, adding that the December 17 episode was cancelled at the last minute and replaced with a rerun.
An insider insisted Williams has been exhibiting strange behavior “for weeks.” She burped and coughed during an earlier health scare in March 2018.She’s had other unexpected absences from TV as the host has battled Grave’s disease.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
One thought on “Wendy Williams Is Off The Air For Another Week”
Wendy has.been acting strange and looking strange .i think health and marital problems are getting to her. I watch faithfully even though i dont like how she berates black men and women
Show is entertaining but something has changed her for the worst
Husband is a scoundrel and low life. He wants his cake and all the ice cream
Wendy better get it together soon