Ashanti Plots Comeback, Includes ‘Swaggy’ Fashion Line With Miss Circle

Ashanti is ready for her long-awaited musical comeback and she’s stepping back into the spotlight as a mogul and fashionista.
According to Page Six, the singer is the new collaborator and face of Miss Circle, a New York City-based fashion line by Isabel Deng.
“My motto has always been to stay classy and sassy and sexy, not trashy,” Ashanti, 37, told Page Six Style. “I think that I always try to inspire women to be bosses and demand respect. You can still be sexy and swaggy and be the boss.”
The Miss Circle x Ashanti collection is now available online and features 21 pieces that range in prices from $19 to $199.
“This is a very visual industry, so I feel like the more things that you’re a part of and the more that you’re able to show your brand and your style and who you are in different fashions, the better off you are,” she explained.
Ashanti plans to drop new music and a movie — “Stuck,” next year and she’s looking to explore her musical talent beyond R&B.
“It’s really important not to put all of your eggs in one basket or to be one-dimensional. Now more than ever, you have to keep the attention span and you have to keep a lot of things going on,” Ashanti said.
And when it comes to her style choices, it’s all about comfort.
“As women, we already have to wear uncomfortable shoes, so our feet are always hurting. So if you can find an outfit that looks amazing, fits amazing and it’s comfortable, you’re winning.
