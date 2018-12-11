The legendary Bishop Marvin Sapp’s amazing career was spotlighted at the inaugural Urban One Honors celebration this past Sunday. His music, going as far back as Commissioned in the early ’90s, has inspired a generation and will continue for years to come. Sapp is the founder and senior pastor of Lighthouse Full Life Center Church, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan and continues to pastor all across the world.
Since Sapp is deeply rooted in Michigan Gospel, we had to ask him where is the true Mecca of Gospel music: Chicago or Detroit?
His answer? Watch and find out along with the highly anticipated Commissioned reunion!
Voices At Urban One Honors: Marvin Sapp Talks Gospel Mecca & Commissioned Reunion! was originally published on mymajicdc.com