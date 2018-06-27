Andrea Kelly Details Abuse From R. Kelly

Andrea Kelly is talking again about her ex-husband, R. Kelly in a new interview with Inside Edition. Based on what we already know about Kells, it doesn’t take a lot to believe Andrea the horror stories coming out of Andrea’s mouth regarding being married to Kelly.

In that interview, the former reality star and dancer spoke about her experiences of abuse at the hands of the singer. And if there’s one thing she wants you to know, it’s that …

“He’s definitely a monster.”

She added:

“I often say I spent 10 years being married, but I don’t know what it’s like to be a wife…what was supposed to be my big beautiful mansion ultimately became my prison.”

And as far as the several women and their parents that have so far come forward accusing R. Kelly of abuse and holding them against their will, she says they were the inspiration for her to finally tell her story.

She detailed that she couldn’t leave their Chicago home without his permission and was forced to call him “Daddy.” Those details are eerily similar to those of Kitty Jones and Asante McGee, who appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show.

Andrea also offered this shocking confession during the interview:

“I was tied up and left on the side of the bed, and he went to sleep.”

R. Kelly and Andrea were married in 1996, and finalized their divorce in 2009. They share two daughters and one son. So far he hasn’t responded to this interview.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: