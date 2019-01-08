Jazzy Report: Washington State To Forgive Marijuana Convictions

Washington state has legalized marijuana and will be pardoning those convicted of a misdemeanor marijuana possession before it was legalized. Convictions will be removed from the individuals criminal history and will open opportunity for those individuals to get jobs, find housing and more. DL is in full support of this change especially because people are profiting from marijuana sales.

