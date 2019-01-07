CLOSE
Would-be Kidnapper Chases Woman Into Karate Studio

(WSOC Screenshot)

A karate instructor in North Carolina stepped in to help a woman after a man tried to kidnap her.

WSOC-TV reports August Williams, 46, is accused of following a woman into a karate school on Statesville Avenue after he attempted to snatch her just before 9 p.m. on January 3.

“He was just punching at everything from walls to cars, everything,” said Randall Ephraim, sensei at Bushiken Karate Charlotte Dojo.

Once Williams got inside, an instructor reportedly fended him off and he ran out of the studio. Williams was later taken into custody.

(WSOC Screenshot)

Ephraim was able to get control of Williams, but he said it wasn’t easy.

“He was very strong; very, very strong,” he said. “He weighed at least 200 (pounds) and some change, under the influence, very strong powerful individual.”

Williams was reportedly taken to the hospital with injuries before he was taken to jail.

Police told the station Williams was on drugs at the time of the assault and has been arrested multiple times in the past for drugs and assault.

