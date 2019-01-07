CLOSE
Father Arrested After 2-Year-Old Shoots 6-Year-Old Sister

An Atlanta father was arrested after his 2-year-old shot his 6-year-old sister. A 6-year-old girl was shot in the hand. The bullet appeared to have continued and struck her in the chest.

The child was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where she was reported to be in stable condition.

Police were reportedly given inconsistent stories about the circumstances of the shooting, they now believe that the girl’s 2-year-old brother got hold of her father’s gun and fired the shot.

Police found a 9mm handgun inside the house.

The father was identified by police as 45-year-old Antonio Stephens, was taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct, battery- family violence (1st offense), and on a bench warrant, the specifics of which are not yet available.

