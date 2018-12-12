CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Jolts Tennessee; Felt In Atlanta

Leave a comment

(Thinkstock Photo)

DECATUR, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck eastern Tennessee and could be felt in Atlanta.

The light earthquake occurred Wednesday around 4:14 a.m. about 7 miles (11 kilometers) northeast of Decatur. About 13 minutes later, a 3.3 magnitude aftershock then struck.

There did not appear to be any immediate reports of injuries.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Earthquake , Georgia , Tennessee

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

One thought on “Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Jolts Tennessee; Felt In Atlanta

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close