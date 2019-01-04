Billy Sorrells: ‘Old Black Men’ Work Harder Than Anyone

You know Billy Sorrell from MTV’s Wildin Out and his YouTube character Peaches. As funny as Peaches was she’s been retired because he’s a father now and doesn’t want to be at his children’s school and have the teacher pull up a video of him in a wig! That could be awkward.

Sorrell is performing this weekend at the Arlington Improv in Dallas. Since he’s been in Dallas he’s gotten so much love from people and even some invitations to parties. The parties have all been retirement parties because he says “nobody retires from more jobs than an old black man!”

