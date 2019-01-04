Billy Sorrells: ‘Old Black Men’ Work Harder Than Anyone

If You Missed It
| 01.04.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

You know Billy Sorrell from MTV’s Wildin Out and his YouTube character Peaches. As funny as Peaches was she’s been retired because he’s a father now and doesn’t want to be at his children’s school and have the teacher pull up a video of him in a wig! That could be awkward.

Sorrell is performing this weekend at the Arlington Improv in Dallas. Since he’s been in Dallas he’s gotten so much love from people and even some invitations to parties. The parties have all been retirement parties because he says “nobody retires from more jobs than an old black man!”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Billy Sorrells , comedy , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close