CLOSE
App Feed
Home > App Feed

GET THE LOOK: Meghan Markle’s “Hamilton” Tuxedo Dress

Leave a comment

Meghan Markle showed up to a charitable West End performance of the hit musical Hamilton channeling the revered style legacy of her infamous mother-in-law. The Duchess of Sussex used the occasion to have a date night with her doting hubby.

She wore a short black tuxedo style sheath with classic black pumps finishing the look off with small gold hoop earrings and one of her signature clutch style purses.

The Duke &amp; Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale

(Photo Credit: DAN CHARITY/AFP/Getty Images)

Find out how to achieve her look minus the bodyguards at any budget below.

SPLURGE: 

Meghan’s original $595 Tuxedo dress was by Judith and Charles.  Pair it with some $625 black suede Manolo Blahnik Pumps from Neiman Marcus and $145 small gold hoops from Jennifer Zeuner to look at royal as she did.

BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-THEATRE-CHARITY

(Photo Credit DAN CHARITY/AFP/Getty Images)

SPEND:

Snag a long sleeved La Redoute tuxedo with a satin trim from Sears for $81. Add $20 gold hoops from Madewell. Ground the look with $90 Cassedy pumps from Aldo.

GettyImages-1025057374.jpg

(Photo by Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

SAVE:

Missguided has an asymmetrical option on sale for just $36. Angle too short for you? They also have a petite pick for $60. Fake the funk with $25 shoes from Charlotte Russe and $12 hoops from Urban Outfitters.

PLUS:

Boohoo has a great plus size option available for just $40.00. Give it a luxe appearance by having your local dry cleaners replace the buttons. It’ll reinforce the quality of the jacket and give you the same effect for just pennies on the dollar.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

GET THE LOOK: Meghan Markle’s “Hamilton” Tuxedo Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Fashion , Meghanmarkle , Prince Harry , tuxedo dreses

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close