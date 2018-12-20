DL Hughley Show Trending
HomeDL Hughley Show Trending

Watch Barack Obama Play Santa While Visiting Children’s Hospital

Leave a comment
President Obama And First Lady Welcome French President Hollande To The White House

Source: Pool / Getty

via Bossip:

Barack Obama brought all the holiday cheer in Washington, D.C. when he visited the Children’s National Hospital on Wednesday.

The former president came dressed in a Santa hat with a bag full of toys swung across his shoulder.

It was magical.

Obama greeted patients inside their rooms and in some of the facility’s playrooms, passing out holiday presents that he and his staff collected, according to ABC News.

“Wherever the family is, wherever the people you love are, that’s the whole thing,” Barack told one patient who was spending the holidays in the hospital.

If your heart can take it, watch Barack visit patients and their family members in the clip below, then hit the next page for soul-melting pics.

 

Watch Barack Obama Play Santa While Visiting Children’s Hospital was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close