Watch Barack Obama Play Santa While Visiting Children’s Hospital

Barack Obama brought all the holiday cheer in Washington, D.C. when he visited the Children’s National Hospital on Wednesday.

The former president came dressed in a Santa hat with a bag full of toys swung across his shoulder.

It was magical.

Obama greeted patients inside their rooms and in some of the facility’s playrooms, passing out holiday presents that he and his staff collected, according to ABC News.

“Wherever the family is, wherever the people you love are, that’s the whole thing,” Barack told one patient who was spending the holidays in the hospital.

If your heart can take it, watch Barack visit patients and their family members in the clip below, then hit the next page for soul-melting pics.

Thank you @BarackObama for making our patients’ day so much brighter. Your surprise warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone’s faces! Our patients loved your company…and your gifts! https://t.co/bswxSrA4sQ ❤️ #HolidaysAtChildrens #ObamaAndKids pic.twitter.com/qii53UbSRS — Children's National 🏥 (@childrenshealth) December 19, 2018

