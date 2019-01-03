Wendy Williams Husband Reportedly Sells Home He Shares With Alleged Mistress

While Wendy Williams is allegedly laughing at rumors her husband impregnated his mistress, a new Radar Online report claims Kevin Hunter is selling the home he purchased and allegedly shares with the other woman in his life.

After Love B Scott exclusively reported about Hunter’s extramarital shenanigans, Wendy hit him with a cease and desist last week after a so-called insider claimed her hubby’s side chick may be knocked up.

The letter states that both “Mrs. Wendy Williams-Hunter and Mr. Kevin Hunter categorically deny each and every allegation made by your “sources”, even if not specifically enumerated herein.”

But according to Radar Online:

Williams, 54, has been married to Kevin Hunter, 46, since 1997. The couple has vehemently denied recent reports that Hunter impregnated Sharina Hudson – a woman he’s accused of having a 10-year affair with. Now, Radar has uncovered that the 3,800-square foot love shack Hunter purchased for his secret live-in girlfriend is on the market for much less than what he originally bought it for!

Online records obtained by Radar show that Hunter purchased the home in 2016 for $765,000. Now, Radar has learned the listing price is $719,000 – a $46,000 drop in price.

A source exclusively revealed to Radar that Hunter and Hudson have 100 percent “moved out” of the home. Just a few pieces of clothing and personal items remain, said the source.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home includes walk in closets, a large master bath, a walk-up attic, and a basement with 9-foot ceilings. The home was placed on the market in the spring of 2017, and again in November 2017.

Meanwhile, Wendy has denied in the past that her husband had a mistress — even though, as noted by lovebscott.com, Daily Mail conducted a year-long investigation and came back with photos of Kevin and his woman.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE