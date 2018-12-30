Wendy Williams Issues Cease And Desist To Blogger On Alleged Mistress Story

Wendy Williams has responded to a report that her husband impregnated his mistress by sending the original source of the alleged rumor a legal warning.

Blogger Love B. Scott was served with a cease & desist by the popular daytime talk show host after he first published quotes from a source who claimed Kevin Hunter’s alleged mistress might be pregnant.

“She’s allegedly pregnant and still living just down the street from their house. Word around the show is that they’re going to divorce sometime now that little Kevin has gone off to college,” the insider spilled.

Per Love B. Scott:

Aside from that, her lawyer sent us a cease and desist letter the day after Christmas (with typos) demanding a retraction for our previous exclusive about her alleged self-medication and rumors her husband Kevin got his mistress pregnant.

The letter states that both “Mrs. Wendy Williams-Hunter and Mr. Kevin Hunter categorically deny each and every allegation made by your “sources”, even if not specifically enumerated herein.”

Williams has also denied in the past that her husband has a mistress — even though Daily Mail conducted a year-long investigation and came back with photos of Kevin and his woman.

Meanwhile, celebs such as 50 Cent and actress Cherie Johnson have taken to Instagram to mock Wendy’s rumored martial drama.

“Hey Wendy, I heard that your husband got his mistress pregnant for the second time and you about to play step momma again,” Johnson wrote.” Now, it seems like Kevin got that super sperm, how come you ain’t getting pregnant. Oh, that’s right. How you doing, William? Karma’s a bitch. You need to leave people alone 2019. Find Jesus. Be a nicer person.”

50 also couldn’t resist adding his two cents to the controversy. “The world most famous side chick Wendy Williams,”he wrote. “Always in some body sh**, she never talk about this.” 50 may have gotten a cease and desist as well, as his post was deleted.

As the show is currently on holiday hiatus, Williams’ only comment has been on Instagram, where she’s looking forward to the new year.

Given all the alleged dirt that Wendy has dropped on celebrities over the years, should she be obligated to reveal the details of her personal life, even when they aren’t favorable?

