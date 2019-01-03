Shaun King: We Need To Find The Man Who Murdered Jazmine Barnes

Before I started this morning I want to wish each and every one of you a Happy New Year. I have some serious and heavy news to share with you already, but I want you to hear something loud and clear from this morning.

I truly believe 2019 is going to be a good year for us. It’s going to be the year where we organize ourselves better than we ever have in modern American history. Our organizing is going to begin paying off in powerful ways. And 2019 is going to set us up for world changing success personally and politically in 2020. Listen – I’m not saying that racism or bigotry are going to go out without a fight, never that, but this year we are going to be stronger than ever.

Secondly, I have to say that it is one of the biggest honors of my life to be a member of the Tom Joyner Morning Show team. I mean that. And I want to personally congratulate Tom, Sybil, and the entire TJMS crew on 25 amazing years of what I think is the most important radio show in Black history. I mean every word of that. 25 years ago I was a 14 year old boy, and this show was kicking ass and taking names then, not only giving our people an opportunity to dance, and laugh, but also to learn and be educated, every single day of the week for 25 straight years.

When I was Student Government President at Morehouse 20 years ago, this show was larger than life to me, and I never imagined I would get to be a part of it. So thank you, thank you, thank you, to our entire crew, and of course, to all of you, our listeners, who’ve been there with us every step of the way.

Listen, I have some heavy news this morning, but I also have some great news. I’m going to start with the horrible murder of 7 year old Jazmine Barnes in Houston, Texas this past weekend. As you may have already seen online, I am doing my very best to track down her killer, and have a $75,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of this middle aged white man who pulled up in a red truck and intentionally shot Jazmine in the head, and also shot her mother, LaPorsha.

I have talked to Jazmine’s family throughout this week, including her father, who loved her more than life itself, and we won’t let up. All of Houston is searching for this man. If you have any tips at all, send them to me directly at shaunking@gmail.com. We have actually gotten some good leads and tips, but they aren’t enough right now. Not all.

I’m going to keep you all posted every step of the way, but you know I don’t play on this. I won’t let up. On God I will find this man if it’s the last thing I ever do.

Before I go, I have several bits of truly great news that I have to share.

First, on Tuesday, our friend Wesley Bell was sworn in as the first ever Black man to be the District Attorney of St. Louis County, and it was a beautiful site after decades of having an open bigot at the helm. And already yesterday, less than 24 hours on the job, Wesley began firing corrupt prosecutors from his office, including some who oversaw the horrible murder case of Mike Brown in Ferguson, and had them escorted out of the office by police.

All over the country today, the District Attorneys that we fought all of 2018 to get elected are going to be sworn in, including my dear friend Rachael Rollins, who will be the first African American and the first woman EVER to be DA of Boston, and she’s going to hit the ground running on Day 1.

Lastly, something truly special is about to begin very shortly. And I know we had some painful political losses in 2018, but our victories were enormous.

Today, the United States Congress is not only going to swear in more women than it ever has in all of American History, but it’s going to swear in its most diverse class ever including some of the most badass women who’ve ever stepped foot in the nation’s capitol.

In just a few hours, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez will become the youngest congresswoman ever. My friends Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib will become the first Muslim congresswomen ever. And we will see amazing women take power in seats and positions all over this country.

And I will close with this thought.

We helped make this possible. By we, I mean the Tom Joyner Morning Show, and our listening audience. We fought for this. We advocated for this. We campaigned for this, we knocked on doors, and donated for this, celebrate it. We helped bring in this change. And we’re just getting started!

I’ve gotta run, my family is on our final day of vacation and we’re flying back to New York later this morning. Tom, Sybil, and crew. Thank you again for allowing me to be a part of this wonderful crew. I love you all.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: