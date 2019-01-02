Roland Martin: How Long Could The Government Shutdown Last?

As we enter the new year the government is still shutdown. Donald Trump shut the government down on December 22 and it’s looking like it’ll last a bit longer. This whole situation started when Trump threw a tantrum because he didn’t get the money to build a border wall.

Roland Martin talks to incoming chair of he Congressional Black Caucus Karen Bass about what’s going on in D.C. She says because the house is largely democratic now, she feels reality will hit him pretty soon. And “Pelosi is going to lead the house and he’s going to have to deal with her,” that’s going to cause him “heartburn!”

Bass doesn’t think the shut down will end tomorrow but she doesn’t see it lasting more than a few days.

