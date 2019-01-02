Reverend Al: ‘We Enter The New Year With Challenges’

01.02.19
It’s a new year and Reverend Al Sharpton says we are entering “with challenges.” We have a president who talks more about a border wall that is “more fantasy than reality” than he does the real issues; like prison reform.”

Sharpton says our resolution should be to be “more determined more focused” than ever before. We should not be distracted by the “reality star president.”

We showed up the the polls in record numbers and now it is time for the people we elected to “stand up and show out for what people voted for.”

