Reverend Al Sharpton: Start Your New Years Resolution Now

| 12.26.18
Reverend Al Sharpton reminds us to get our New Years resolutions together and to take them seriously. At the end of every year tons of people have their resolutions and by the end of that year the average person has forgotten what their new year’s resolution was. Rev Al encourages us to do better in 2019, “prepare today” and “focus on who you’re gonna be in 2019.” What are your new years resolutions? Let us know in the comments!

