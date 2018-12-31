Oprah On Her Friendship With Gayle King And Rumors Of A 2020 Presidential Campaign

In a new profile of Gayle King for the New York Times, the “CBS This Morning” co-host and her BFF Oprah Winfrey opened up to reporter Amy Chozick about how their close bond developed.

Oprah and Gayle met in their early 20s when they were both working for a TV station in Baltimore. It’s known that Oprah let Gayle crash at her house and borrow some clothes when King was unable to get home due to bad weather,

According to the Times, they stayed up all night talking and learned they had vastly different upbringings; Gayle grew up with a housekeeper in Turkey (where her dad worked for the U.S. government), while Oprah’s teenage mom worked as a maid in rural Mississippi. But, as Winfrey told the publication:

“We were two black girls who loved being black, who loved the experience of growing up black girls in America, and we felt our value system was very much the same — our dreams were the same,” she said, adding, “Both of us grew up as black girls striving to do better in our lives.”

.@Oprah will be introducing @GayleKing into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. The two besties go way back, here’s a throwback pic of them in 1976. Reply with the Oprah to your Gayle! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/2lKm9un1sD — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 26, 2018

Oprah went on to talk about how not having jealousy or animosity between them has helped their friendship endure. She also confirmed that her bestie wants her to run for president in 2020.

“It’s actually really surprised me,” Winfrey told the Times. “She is still talking about ‘the perfect ticket,’ and I said, ‘I don’t get it. I don’t get why you keep doing this? You of all people are supposed to care about my life.’”

“And she said, ‘The country is bigger than your life,’” Winfrey added.

But King told “CBS This Morning” in January, “I don’t think she’s actually considering it.”

She later added, “I do think she’s intrigued by the idea. I do think that.”

Winfrey has dismissed talk of a 2020 presidential campaign, saying in an interview with InStyle that she has no interested in the Oval Office.

