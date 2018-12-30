DoubleTree Apologizes, Fires 2, After Black Man Is Evicted From Hotel Room

“Jermaine Massey was, ‘calling his mother while black,’ from a quiet corner of the lobby of the DoubleTree hotel in Portland,” they said in their press release. “Please explain in detail in what manner Mr. Massey was a threat to safety or security.”

As we said up top, the hotel has finally come to its senses and apologized and both employees involved in the incident have been fired.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on Friday condemned the incident.

“It is deeply troubling to hear about Mr. Massey’s experience with discrimination,” he tweeted. “No one should be treated this way, and I hope this serves as a catalyst for necessary changes that address the systemic nature of discrimination of all forms.”

The Portland DoubleTree said it will ask a third party to investigate the incident and review its “internal processes, protocols and trainings to ensure we are creating and maintaining a safe space for everyone.”

Massey accused the guard of “harassing” him, and in a statement provided to CNN by his attorneys, characterized the incident as “calling his mother while black.”

Through his attorneys, Massey has asked the Portland DoubleTree to explain why they considered him a threat to hotel security, and why he was even questioned by security in the first place.

