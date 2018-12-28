CLOSE
Man Gets 5 Years For Hitting, Killing Sculptor Who Was Tapped To Create MLK Statue

(Henry County Sheriff’s office via AJC)

A Georgia man has been sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years of probation in the death of an acclaimed local sculptor who had been tapped to create a statue of Martin Luther King Jr. at the Georgia State Capitol, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Corey Ashton Sease, 23, hit and killed Andy Davis, 56, on July 11, 2015, as he waited at a red light, Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said.

He pleaded guilty last month to three counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of reckless driving, Matteucci said.

Sease, who was 20 at the time of the crash, reportedly had alcohol and marijuana in his system. He was driving a truck, while Davis was on a motorcycle.

The incident came two weeks after Davis was chosen for the MLK project on the Capitol grounds. A well-known local artist, Davis sculpted a life-size bronze statue of Ray Charles in Albany and a statue of Patrick Henry in McDonough.

